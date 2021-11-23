Head to Head Survey: Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Groove Botanicals alerts:

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy -66.91% -8.74% -2.39%

89.0% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy $587.49 million 1.43 -$465.61 million ($8.96) -1.14

Groove Botanicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Groove Botanicals and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Risk and Volatility

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Groove Botanicals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman and Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Groove Botanicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groove Botanicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.