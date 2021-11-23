Ink Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $193.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $396,660.46 and approximately $193.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00046850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00234331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

