Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Genasys stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $8.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Get Genasys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens began coverage on Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Genasys by 33.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genasys by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.