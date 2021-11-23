Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of MGM Growth Properties worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

