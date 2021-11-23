Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 43,728 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 111,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 257,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 202,454 shares during the last quarter.

BDJ stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

