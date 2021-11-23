Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

