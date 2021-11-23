Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

KIDS opened at $61.20 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 400 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,804 shares of company stock worth $612,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

