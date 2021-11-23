$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.12. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.26.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.