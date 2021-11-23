ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 1.22. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 36,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 119,696 shares of company stock worth $161,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.93% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.