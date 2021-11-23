-$0.45 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($0.81). Wayfair posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 136.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $1,017,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,974. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W stock opened at $258.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.90. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $222.28 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 331.45 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.