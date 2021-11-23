Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.85 million, a P/E ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

