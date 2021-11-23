Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after buying an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,139,000 after buying an additional 502,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

