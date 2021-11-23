Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

