Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 99 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $78,474,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 894.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after buying an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

PKI stock opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

