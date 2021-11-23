1,400 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.