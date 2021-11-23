$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,149,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,036,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 19.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,225,000 after buying an additional 567,582 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,542,000 after buying an additional 314,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 44.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after buying an additional 299,452 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

