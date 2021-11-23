Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.55.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $205.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 256.86. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.96.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,267 shares of company stock worth $232,735,002. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upstart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

