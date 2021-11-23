SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,258 shares of company stock worth $3,660,644 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

