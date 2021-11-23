Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $355,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.56.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average of $145.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

