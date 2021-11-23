Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 41.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

