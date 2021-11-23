Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys New Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.95. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

