24,000 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after buying an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after buying an additional 2,504,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after buying an additional 2,519,403 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

