Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $403,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

