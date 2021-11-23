ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 43.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in ASML were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 1,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after buying an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 88,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in ASML by 3,121.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $825.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $810.83 and its 200-day moving average is $757.62. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $420.75 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

