Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

