Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 67 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after acquiring an additional 268,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $301.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.58 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.56.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

