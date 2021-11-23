Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

