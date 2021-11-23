Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of UMH Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of UMH opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.92%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

