Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18,409.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,263 shares of company stock worth $30,635,856. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

