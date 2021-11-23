Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.62.

NYSE PSA opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.