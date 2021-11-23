Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

