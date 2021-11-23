Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,510 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 58.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,139,000 after buying an additional 111,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 945,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTAI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -67.35%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

