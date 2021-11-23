Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,885 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 145,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

