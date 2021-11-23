Arden Trust Co Sells 382 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in National Grid were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $68.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

