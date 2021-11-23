BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.15% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:BFI opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $17.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

