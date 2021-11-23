Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

