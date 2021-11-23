DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Cap of $94.06 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. DAD has a total market cap of $94.06 million and $2.06 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAD has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00234406 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00088303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,575,380 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

