Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Financial Survey

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

64.2% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magnite and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnite currently has a consensus target price of $43.70, suggesting a potential upside of 124.56%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnite and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 11.52 -$53.43 million $0.02 973.49 KLDiscovery $289.55 million 0.88 -$49.93 million ($1.48) -4.05

KLDiscovery has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74% KLDiscovery -20.15% -29.45% -5.12%

Summary

Magnite beats KLDiscovery on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

