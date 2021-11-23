State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,186 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 417,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 59,685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,016.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 731,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.15. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

