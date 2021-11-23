Short Interest in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Drops By 19.6%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 14th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Midwest stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. Midwest has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Midwest by 698.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

