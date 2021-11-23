Brokerages Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Target Price at $294.00

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of RE opened at $273.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.96 and its 200-day moving average is $261.02. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 384,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

