Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $48.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.53.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,500 shares of company stock worth $5,747,285 in the last three months. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $24,316,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

