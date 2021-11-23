Short Interest in Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Drops By 18.7%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CNONF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

