Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Itron worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 840,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,032,000 after purchasing an additional 284,645 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Argus cut their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

ITRI stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,103.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

