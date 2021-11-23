Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.50.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average of $139.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,429 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

