Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 30.10 Per Share

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 3,220 ($42.07) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,046.48. The company has a market cap of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,014 ($26.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,504 ($45.78).

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($41.86), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,416,060.47).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,290 ($42.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

