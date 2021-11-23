Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 30.10 Per Share

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 3,220 ($42.07) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,046.48. The company has a market cap of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,014 ($26.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,504 ($45.78).
In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($41.86), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,416,060.47).
About Diploma
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.
