Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. Afya has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $28.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Afya stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

