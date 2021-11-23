Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $79.46 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.71.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $514,349.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

