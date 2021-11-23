Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 164,093 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 216,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 98,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

