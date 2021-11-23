Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of VLO opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

